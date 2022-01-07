Modi security breach: Centre to use SPG Act against Punjab police?

New Delhi: The Union government is reportedly considering action under the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act against Punjab Police officers following the alleged breach in security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab on Wednesday.

Even as the Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee to probe the incident, reports said the Centre is preparing to take action against erring officials under provisions of the SPG Act. This, they said, could entail summoning the officers responsible to Delhi or instituting a central-level inquiry against them.

Holding the Congress government in Punjab responsible for Prime Minister’s security breach on the way to Ferozepur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the party cannot be forgiven for the serious lapse.

‘The Congress is in power in Punjab. Could we have imagined a security breach in the Prime Minister’s convoy like the one that happened there yesterday (on Wednesday)?’ he asked.

The security lapse involving the Prime Minister’s convoy in Punjab on Thursday turned into a political controversy with the Congress launching an attack on the BJP for defaming Punjab and creating a ‘political drama’.