Omicron, Delta spreading like tsunami: Subramanian

Chennai: State Health Minister M Subramanian has said the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus were spreading like a ‘tsunami’ wave in Tamilnadu.

He requested people to adhere to Covid-19 protocols besides getting vaccinated to contain the spread. Speaking to reporters, the Minister said the government has set up nearly 30 Corona Care Centres in Chennai alone to cater to those infected.

‘We have 904 beds in Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, another 104-bed facility at Injambakkam and in Tondiarpet we have a 200-bed facility.. We are also putting up beds in some marriage halls,’ he added.

New coronavirus cases in Tamilnadu for the third consecutive day spiked to 6,983 as against 4,862 on Wednesday and 2,731 on Tuesday.

Chennai led the spike by reporting 3,759 new infections as against 2,481 on Wednesday and 1,489 on Tuesday.