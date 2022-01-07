‘People will talk about Akhanda stunts for years’

Balakrishna’s recent blockbuster Akhanda was talk of the ton for the acrobatic stunts. As Aghori in second half, Balakrishna mesmerised all with his action. They were choreographed by Stun Shiva along with his sons Kevin and Steven. Balakrishna’s recent blockbuster Akhanda was talk of the ton for the acrobatic stunts. As Aghori in second half, Balakrishna mesmerised all with his action. They were choreographed by Stun Shiva along with his sons Kevin and Steven.

Says Stun Shiva, ‘This is my third venture with Balakrishna. After Lakshmi Narasimha and Sinha, we joined hands for Akhanda. To compose stunts for an Aghori was a challenging task. Balakrishna was a bundle of energy. He was ready to take risks’.

Stepped in my sons Kevin and Steven. They made my work simple coming up with top-notch acrobatic stunts. We shot stunts for 85 days. Eventually we managed to execute the vision of director Boyapatti Sreenu. Today the movie is running successfully across various States’.

Ever since we started to work in the movie, we were determined to give unique and best. Worked hard in tune with the trend. The result was on screen. All are happy, he adds.

Story plays important part in getting the best from stunt directors. My earlier films like Sethu, Pithamagan and Naan Kadavul won fame for stunts because story was good, he says.

Our stunts were both mass and class in Akhanda. Balakrishna was elated. The whole Telugu industry is in awe of our work, he says.

Both Kevin and Steven shared their experience being part of Akhanda.