Restrictions on places of worship in TN from today, night curfew to be intensified

Chennai: From today morning till Sunday night, devotees will not be allowed to enter places of worship in Tamilnadu, in view of the increasing Covid-19 cases.

Many temples today saw people offering prayers from outside. Meanwhile, the police have decided to intensify from today the night curfew in the State.

‘Yesterday was the first day, so we were a bit easy on violators and let them off after issuing a warning. But from today, strict action will be taken against them,’ said a police official.

While petrol and diesel bunks would be allowed to function round the clock, shops, hotels and commercial establishments would remain shut during the night curfew and on lockdown days.

Essential services like, media, milk, healthcare institutions and hospitals would be allowed on Sunday and hotels would be allowed to provide parcel services.

Inter-state bus services, both government and private, would be allowed to operate during night curfew, while all public transport services and Chennai Metro would not be operated on Sunday.

During night curfew and on Sunday, call taxis would be allowed for the benefit of passengers travelling by air, train and bus, by showing the necessary tickets.

Only 50 per cent of people will be allowed in public transport and suburban EMU and Metro train services, while all pongal festivities to be organised by the government and private players and cultural events have been postponed.