Two rowdies shot dead in encounter near Chengalpet

Chennai: Two notorious criminals were shot dead in an encounter with the police within a few hours after they killed two people by hacking and attacking them with country bombs in Chengalpet district early this morning.

Sources said that two history sheeters, Appu Karthi and Mahesh were killed when a four-member unidentified gang hacked them and hurled countrymade bombs late last night.

While Appu Karthi was killed near the Chengalpet old bus stand located in close proximity to the police station, the gang, who came in two-wheelers, then hacked Mahesh to death a few metres away and fled the scene. Previous enmity was said to be the reason behind the killings.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and removed the bodies to the Chengalpet Goverment Hospital for post mortem.

As the incident sent shock waves in the localcity, Chengalpet Superintendent of Police Arvind formed special teams to nab the culprits.

After veryifing the CCTV footages in the locality, the special teams found that the gang was hidiing in the forest areas of Thirupulivanam near Mamandur, about five kms from Chengalpet.

A special team headed by Inspector Ravi surrounded them and secured two people (Madhavan and Ms Jessica) involved in the killing.

When they tried to nab the other two, Deena alias Dinesh and Moideen, they attacked the police with sickles and hurled country-made bombs in which two cops were injured.

Police first fired warning shots in the air. As the duo hurled two more bombs at the police, the special team opened fire in self-defence killing Dinesh and Moideen on the spot.

Several murder, attempt-to-murder, extortion and criminal cases were pending against the duo. Their bodies were sifted to Chengalpet Government hospital for post mortem, where the injured cops were admitted.

The district SP visited the injured cops at the hospital and enquired about their health condition. Police were questioning Madhavan and Jessica to ascertain the real motive behind the killings.