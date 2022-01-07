Why the release of Valimai got postponed?

The release date of Ajith Kumar-starrer upcoming Tamil language film ‘Valimai’ has been postponed amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, the makers of the film shared a statement confirming the same. ‘Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicity. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face the hardships, and successfully complete our dream project. All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audiences has always been at the forefront of all our decisions, the statement read.