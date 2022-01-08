Darbuka Siva’s directorial to release in ZEE5

Chennai: Music composer Darbuka Siva’s directorial debut ‘Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee’ to premiere on ZEE5 from 21 January.

‘Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee’ is a feel-good youth drama that revolves around the concept of filling oneself with hope and making peace with life. The story is narrated from the perspective of a bunch of high school kids growing up in the late 90s in Chennai. The film holds a mirror to the mood of that era as much as it reflects the mind space of those teenagers. Then the story moves to a space where finding closures and purpose in life are the central themes.

It is worth mentioning that Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee has won ‘Honourable Mention’ at the ‘New York Movie Awards’ and ‘Best Director’ at ‘Art Film Awards’, Macedonia. Besides, it has been an official selection at various festivals all over the world. Music is considered as a prominent crowd-puller that escalates the expectations over a film. Significantly, the soundtracks in this movie have already performed well. In particular, the title track crooned by Sid Sriram and penned by Thamarai has been consistently topping the charts of various radio stations.

‘Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee’ has an ensemble star-cast comprising Amritha Mandarine, Purva Raghunath, K.Harish, Sharan Kumar, Rahul Kannan, Naren Vijay, Manjunath Nagarajan, Meetha Raghunath, Varun Rajan, Saraswathi Menon, Sacchin, Goutham Raj CSV, Harini Ramesh, Kishen Das.

Apart from writing and directing the film, Darbuka Siva has composed music as well. Sujith Sarang (Cinematography), Sreejith Sarang (Editing), Thamarai-Keerthi-Kaber Vasuki (Lyrics), Anandh (Associate Director & Creative Producer), Vasudevan (Art), G Venket Ram (Promotional Photography), Kannadasan DKD (Promotional Designs), Rajakrishnan MR (Sound Design), and Naveen Sabapathy (Colourist) are the main technicians.