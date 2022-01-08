Film stars down with Covid, shoots halted

Chennai: Days after big films announced postponing their releases due to Omicron spread and third wave of Covid, some film personalities are tested positive for the virus and shootings too were halted.

Trisha Krishnan, who left for London a few days ago has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to social media, Trisha wrote, ‘Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it. Even though it was one of my most harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better. Thanks to vaccinations. I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hoping to clear my tests and fly back home soon. My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers’.

Sathyaraj has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, according to reports. The actor was rushed to the hospital on 7 January evening and he is currently undergoing treatment. The actor was in home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan was tested positive for Covid-19. The 64-year-old director has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai after the diagnosis.

Music director S Thaman tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The composer took to social media to share the news with everyone. In his note, he revealed that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself as per the doctor’s advice. Thaman also requested those who came in contact with him to get tested for the novel coronavirus. A couple of days ago, actor Mahesh Babu was tested positive.