Salangai Durai’s EPIKO 302 wins raise

Chennai: Filmmaker Salangai Durai’s recent release EPIKO 302 has managed to win praise.

Produced by Sengodan Duraisamy, Thiruchengode KK Ganesan and Robin Prabhu, the movie is a murder mystery starring Kasthuri in the lead.

Says Salangai Durai, ‘We released the movie amidst great difficulty. A small-budget movie with big content will engage audience. My producers deserve credit for taking all efforts to release’.

Since the story, screenplay and execution are good, people appreciate the movie, he adds.

Kasthuri gave our best. We are happy that the movie is received well. Audience supported us, he adds.

I have completed my next. Titled Kadathal, it stars MR Damodar in lead role. Nizhalgal Ravi, Singam Puli, Sudha, Vidhisha, Babu Tamilvannan in the cast. It is an action-packed commercial entertainer, says Salangai Durai. It has music by Dhanaseelan. Plans are on for a release soon.