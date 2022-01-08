Tamilnadu posts 10,978 Covid cases, 5,098 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 10,978 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 27,87,391.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 5098 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 582553.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 1332 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 309 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 591 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 47 and 585 new cases, respectively. 10 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 36,843.

On the positive side, 1,525 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 27,10,288.