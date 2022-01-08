Union Minister tests Covid-19 positive

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The BJP leader who was seen at a few function on Friday, learnt about the virus after he went for Covid testing as a mandatory requirement to travel to Bengaluru, reports said.

They added that he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode (Calicut) where his condition is stated to be normal.

It may be recalled that Muraleedharan had to isolate himself in 2020, when the pandemic broke out in the country after attending an event.