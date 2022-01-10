Eppo Kalyanam gets ‘U’ certificate

Fun-filled college based movie Eppo Kalyanam directed by Ceciliaraj and produced by Irudayaraj under the banner Chowdeshwari Productions has received the appreciation of the Censor board officials.

Ceciliaraj said Censor officials lauded the content of the movie and gave ‘U’ certificate without a single cut. He also said that the movie is ready for release.

The film’s audio was launched by veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj. Ceciliaraj said Eppo Kalyanam speaks about how present generation students are distracted by love and spoil their future.

‘The story revolves around three parents and their children. How the parents handle the love of their children forms the core theme of the story,’ he added.

Ceciliaraj further said that he has worked as assistant director to legendary filmmaker K S Gopalakrishnan for more than 13 films.

‘I know Superstar Rajinikanth and Chinni Jayanth even when they were trying for opportunities in the cine field. Ramarajan worked as an assistant director with me before my super hit film Ilayapiravigal,’ he said.

The star cast of Eppo Kalyanam includes Livingston, Rama Prabha, Mahanathi Sankar, Vinay Prasad, ‘En Thangai Kalyani’ fame Rathna Maala, Vishwa, Nikil, Sowmiya, Raghu, Santro Michtel (Miss Bangalore) and Aravind John Victor (Sam Vikram’s brother) in a guest role.

Pukadi Vaksha and Dharma are the cinematographers, music is by N S Krishnakumar, editing is by Sivakumar, while lyrics are by Kiruthiya.