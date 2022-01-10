Samuthirakani’s Public first look is out

Samuthirakani and Kali Venkatesan starrer Public saw its first look out recently. Vijay Sethupathi and Venkatesan Prabhu released. Samuthirakani and Kali Venkatesan starrer Public saw its first look out recently. Vijay Sethupathi and Venkatesan Prabhu released.

Directed by R Paraman, it also stars Rithvika in the lead. Music is by D Imman and Rajesh Yadav, and Vettai cranks the camera. K.L. Praveen will be editing this film.

Produced by Ramesh for KKR Cinemas, it will be out soon. Says the director, ‘We have seen movies made on political leaders in the past. But Public is the story of cadres. It is about those who work for political parties’.