Chennai airport equips itslef to handle floods

Chennai: Chennai airport’s boundary lies on the banks of Adyar river for a considerable stretch and often faces with the flood threat during heavy monsoons.

Now, to continuously detect the water levels of Adyar river, automatic water level recorder is installed at the secondary runway bridge site. The system will record the variation in water levels of Adyar river at bridge location and the feed from the same is continuously monitored at a control station (AOCC) which is located in Terminal Building.

When the river water level swells above the 9.5m MSL mark, the system will sound alarm in control station and push alert messages to 10 important AAI officials (official mobile numbers) in charge of operations.

‘Thus by installing this facility, Chennai airport will get alerts for protecting the vital infrastructure pertaining to Airport operations prior to a flood event happening actually,’ said a press note.