Covid-19: India records 1,68,063 new cases and 277 deaths

New Delhi: With 1,68,063 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 3,58,75,790 today. Also, Omicron variant tally has increased to 4,461.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 4,84,213 with 277 fresh fatalities.

The active Covid cases rose to 8,21,446. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,45,70,131.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 152.89 crore.