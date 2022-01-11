Kamakoti appointed Director of IIT Madras

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) gets Professor V Kamakoti as its new Director. He will succeed Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi who has completed two terms as IIT-Madras Director.

Professor Kamakoti, who is an IIT-Madras alumnus, led the research team that designed and booted up India’s first Indigenously-developed microprocessor ‘SHAKTI’ that can be used in mobile computing devices and networking systems.

‘We are happy to inform you that the President of India has approved the appointment of Prof Kamakoti V, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, as the Director of IIT Madras on contract for a period of five years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post,’ said a release by Union Ministry of Education (MoE).

Kamakoti said, ‘in the last two decades IIT Madras has focussed on Inter disciplinary translational research of relevance to our nation. We have also reached out to large number of students through NPTEL, Swayam and On-line degree programs. With these gathered strengths, our immediate priority would be on augmenting the skill-set for indigenous technology development addressing local and global requirements aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy.’