Lata Mangeshkar down with Covid-19, admitted to ICU

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after she tested positive for Covid-19. Her niece Rchana said that she has mild symptoms.

Born on 28 September, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France’s highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

She became a recipient of India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001.