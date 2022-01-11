Mexico reports first 3 cases of flurona

Mexico City: Mexico has reported its first three cases of flurona, a double infection of Covid-19 and influenza, in the states of Nayarit and Jalisco, local health authorities.

In Nayarit, the flurona case was detected in a 28-year-old woman, according to the state’s health secretary Jose Francisco Munguia Perez.

In Jalisco, another two cases were reported, said Alejandra Natali Vega Magana, head of the emerging and reemerging diseases diagnostic laboratory at the University of Guadalajara.

The two patients, she said, did not display serious symptoms, and were treated on an outpatient basis, reports Xinhua news agency.

The official said that flurona is not a novelty as it had already been registered in other countries in 2020.

Mexico has so far confirmed 4,113,789 Covid-19 cases and 300,303 deaths.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Monday urged high-risk groups in capital Phnom Penh to receive the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine starting from Friday onwards.

The fourth-dose campaign will begin with frontliners including leaders of the government, the senate, the National Assembly, frontline doctors, government officials, the army and police, local authorities and the elderly, according to the Health Ministry.

Staff of embassies and both national and international organisations as well as journalists and celebrities are also invited to join the campaign, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

The kingdom has reported three more local cases of the Omicronvariant, bringing the total number to 183, Hun Sen said in a live broadcast.

“Omicron has now spread in our community. On Saturday, the first case was confirmed and on Sunday, three more cases were detected,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hun Sen announced the start of the new academic year 2022, saying that more than 3 million students would return to school for the new academic year, beginning from Monday.

Cambodia has reopened all socio-economic activities since November 2021, buoyed by its high vaccination rates.

The country had so far administered at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines to 14.28 million people, or 89.2 per cent of its 16-million populatio.

Of them, 13.68 million, or 85.5 pe rcent, were fully vaccinated, and 3.91 million, or 24.4 percent, have received booster shots.