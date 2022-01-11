Mullaiperiyar matter concerns safety of people: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today told Tamilnadu and Kerala that it was not there to administer the Mullaiperiyar dam when a supervisory committee was already in place to examine the issue of its safety and the management of its water level.

Justice A M Khanwilkar, heading a Bench also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, said, ‘the safety of the dam is related to the management of the water level. A committee has already been formed for that… We are not here to do the administration of the dam.’

At the same time, the apex court expressed concern over the safety, security and health of the people living in the vicinity of the dam. The Bench said it was, hence, willing to examine the dam strictly on statutory basis and would not dabble in the administration of the dam, which was the job of the committee.

‘This is not adversarial litigation we are not sitting here for the administration of the dam. This is a public interest litigation concerning the health and safety of people residing there. We are on that,’ Justice Khanwilkar remarked.

The Supreme Court also noted that the counsel for various parties have agreed to hold a joint meeting to figure out the core issues which have to be addressed by the Court in the case before it.

‘In deference to observations made by the Court, counsel have agreed to have a joint meeting to figure out core issues which has to be addressed by the court. They will articulate the issues on which there is consensus and difference of opinion and inform us,’ according to the order.

The apex court then listed the matter for further hearing in the second week of February, while directing lawyers to submit their written notes by 4 February.