Chennai: Tamil film producer M Muthuraman, who bankrolled over 25 movies, breathed his last here. He was 83. He is survived by wife Sumangali and a daughter.

He produced several films including Rajinikanth starrer ‘Ayiram Jenmangal’, ‘Moodu Mandhiram’, ‘Nalandhana’ among others. He was cremated this afternoon.

He was a resident of T Nagar. Several film personalities mourned his death.