Stalin takes Covid-19 booster shot

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today took the booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine at a private hospital here.

In a tweet tagging a photo of taking his booster shot, 68-year-old Stalin said he took the dose as a frontline worker.

He also appealed to all frontline workers and all those above 60 years of age with comorbidities to take the booster (precaution) dose without fail. ‘Let save ourselves and save the Nation with the weapon of vaccination’, he added.

In line with Prime Minister Narnedra Modi’s call, Stalin yesterday launched the booster dose vaccination for all frontline and healthcare and for those above 60 years with comorbidities, in view of the significant increase in Covid delta and omicron variant cases across the country. About 36 lakh people were eligible for booster dose in the State.