Aditya Birla Sun Life launches SecurePlus plan

Chennai: Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), has announced the launch of an improved version of its new-age savings solution, ABSLI SecurePlus Plan.

A press release said designed to offer comprehensive life insurance cover and income benefits, this non-linked, non-participating life insurance plan provides complete financial security by integrating savings and protection in one plan.

‘ABSLI SecurePlus plan aims to give increased flexibility and allow customers to choose from various premium payment terms, policy terms, and pay-out periods, and help them fulfil their desired financial milestones,’ it added.