Audi India opens bookings for Q7

Chennai: Audi has announced the commencement of bookings for its next-generation Audi Q7 in India. Powered by a new powerful 3.0LV6 TFSI petrol engine, the new Audi Q7 promises a perfect blend of performance, style, comfort and drivability, the company said and added the Audi Q7 can be booked at an initial booking amount of Rs 500,000.

According to Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, ‘after nine product launches in 2021, we are excited to step into the new year with another incredible offering – the legendary Audi Q7 for which we open bookings today. The Audi Q7 has always been loved by customers for its sheer magnanimous road presence and its versatile performance – on and off the road.’