Bhogi bonfire: Chennai airport’s appeal to public

Chennai: Bhogi celebration is the customary bonfire practised preceding Pongal, the harvest festival of Tamilnadu.

In 2018, the airfield was covered with thick smoke emanating from the bonfire reducing visibility at Chennai airport which in turn led to

diversions/cancellations/ delays of flights, much to the inconvenience of passengers. Nearly 73 departures and 45 arrivals were affected.

However, during 2019, 2020 and 2021 Bhogi, through intense sensitisation among public and communities around Chennai Airport, the effect of the bonfire could be minimised with fewer disruptions in air traffic.

‘This time around, as a precautionary measure and to avoid any flight disruptions, we sincerely request public staying in the proximity of Airport not to burn waste materials which creates thick smoke during ‘Bhogi’,’ said a statement from Chennai airport.

Pamphlets briefing concerns regarding Bhogi bonfire are being distributed to villages in proximity to Chennai airport.