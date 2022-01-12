Four stranded fishermen rescued by Coast Guard

Chennai: In a swift and prompt operation, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued lives of four fishermen from a stranded fishing boat near Musal Island in Gulf of Mannar.

According to an official release, Coastal Security Guard (CSG), Chennai informed the Coast Guard that one mechanised fishing boat with four crew was stranded off Musal Theevu in approximate position 12 NM south of Pamban. It was reportedly drifting from land due to engine failure.

Immediately, Indian Coast Guard Station, Mandapam deployed hovercraft for the Operation. The Indian Fishing Boat was located by the hovercraft south of Musal Theevu island with four stranded fishermen.

All four survivors were taken onboard and provided with first aid, food and water. One fishing boat operating nearby was directed to tow the disabled fishing boat to nearest fishing harbour.

All four rescued fishermen were brought to Coast Guard hoverport and provided with further medical aid. The condition of the fishermen was reported to be healthy. Subsequently they were handed over to CSG, Mandapam for further formalities, it added.