Modi kickstarts National Youth Festival in Puducherry

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated National Youth Festival in Puducherry. ‘India’s two important assets ‘demography and democracy’ are the development drivers for the country, which the Indian youth is leading shoulder-to-shoulder,’ he said.

‘Today, the world sees India with hope because India represents the youth with its dreams, actions and innovations’, he said and added: ‘Today’s youth has to live for the country and fulfil the dreams of our freedom fighters.’

‘I bow down to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. Apart from it being a year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is special for two more reasons. This year we celebrate 150th anniversary of Shri Aurobindo and 100th death anniversary of Subramania Bharathi,’ he said.

According to Modi, the year 2022 is very special due to the great sons of mother India, Swami Vivekananda and Sri Aurobindo whose literary and philosophical thoughts have been a rich source of inspiration for Indians.

India’s rich ancient heritage continues to remain ‘young’ in the lives of Indians and reflects in our day-to-day live, he said.

‘When India searched for faith, glorious sons like Guru Govind Sigh stood up; when India searched for freedom, sons like Bhagat Singh, Chendrashekar Azad stood up. When India needed spiritual inclination, we found Shri Aurobindo and Subramania Bharati. When India needed to find self-respect, a son like Swami Vivekananda came along,’ he said.

He said The National Youth Festival aims to shape the minds of India’s youth and transform them into a united force for nation-building and bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

The PM said the role of the MSME sector is very important in creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He also said India’s dreams and initiatives showcases the future of the world.

Modi said ‘by increasing the marriage age of women from 18 to 21, the government wants to enable ‘desh ki beti’ to build a career for herself and become Aatmanirbhar.’

We want our youth to pursue their dreams without any barriers and apprehensions. We have reduced our government compliances. Schemes like Mudra Yojana, Startup India, Stand Up India, Skill India, Atal Innovation Mission and NEP are aiding their dreams, he added.

He also said Puducherry is a beautiful example of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Modi today inaugurated a Technology Centre of the MSME Ministry and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam – an auditorium with open-air theatre in Puducherry, through video conference.