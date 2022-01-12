SC appoints panel led by ex-judge to investigate PM security lapse

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today appointed its former judge Indu Malhotra as chairperson of a panel to investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security lapse in Punjab last week.

The committee will look into the causes of the security breach that left PM Modi’s convoy stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes while it was on its way to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, a few kilometres away from the Pakistan border.

According to the top court order, the five-member panel will include Justice (retd) Indu Malhotra, IG, Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Director General of Security of Punjab, and Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court as its members.

The committee will inquire into what caused the breach, who was responsible and what safeguards are needed to prevent such lapses in future, and submit its report at the earliest.

A massive political row broke out after Modi, on his way to a rally last Wednesday, was stranded for about 20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab’s Ferozepur as it was blocked by protesting farmers.