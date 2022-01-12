Siddharth in fresh soup for tweet on TV anchor

Chennai: Day after his apology to badminton star Saina Nehwal for his alleged ‘sexiest’ tweet in reply to her comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security, actor Siddharth is in soup again following a communication from the National Commission for Women (NCW) to the Tamilnadu police asking to take appropriate action against him for his tweet against a TV anchor, the Chennai police have said it is being looked into.

The NCW said it has come across a tweet from Siddharth using derogatory remarks against a woman anchor of a private TV channel. The post is offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity of women, the NCW observed.

The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police, Tamilnadu, seeking intervention and appropriate action against the actor as per the provisions of law to refrain him from making such kind of statements in future, sources said.