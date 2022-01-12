Tamilnadu posts 17,934 Covid cases, 7,372 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 17,934 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 28,47,589. Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 17,934 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 28,47,589.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 7,372 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 6,08,619.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 1853 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 620 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 931 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 206 and 981 new cases, respectively. 19 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 36,905.

On the positive side, 4,039 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 27,21,725.