Zoom achieves international benchmark in cybersecurity

Chennai: Zoom Video Communications has announced that Zoom Meeting Client version 5.6.6 has become the first video communications client to attain certification for Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level 2 (v3.1 rev. 5), issued by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BnSI).

According to a company statement, Common Criteria is an international standard for objectively evaluating that an IT product satisfies a defined set of security requirements.

The evaluation involves analysing a specific set of security targets, including guidance documentation, architectural design, life cycle aspects, testing and vulnerability assessment.

The Zoom Meeting Client v5.6.6 has been evaluated by the BSI against the Common Criteria standard and found to exhibit a clear chain of evidence that the process of specification, implementation, and evaluation has been conducted in a rigorous and standard manner, it added.