A family fare

Actor Dr Rajashekar is the hero of Shekar, which is his 91st movie. His elder daughter Shivani Rajasekhar plays a crucial role in the movie. This is the first time that a father-daughter duo has acted as a father and daughter on the silver screen.

Jeevitha Rajashekar is wielding the megaphone for the movie besides penning its screenplay. Beeram Sudhakara Reddy, Shivani Rajashekar, Shivathmika Rajashekar, and Boggaram Venkata Srinivas have joined hands to produce it for Pegasus Cinecorp, Taurus Cinecorp, Sudhakar Impex IPL, and Tripura Creations banners.

Speaking about the project, Jeevitha Rajasekhar said, ‘The scenes between Rajasekhar and Shivani are going to be a major attraction. They are natural and come across as their real-life selves. The scenes are organic and the performances are natural. We are glad that the First Glimpse and ‘Love Gante’ song have received a huge response. They and other elements will be outstanding in the film as well. Post-production works are on at the moment. The release date will be announced soon.’