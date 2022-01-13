Bhumi Padnekar to share screen with Arjun Kapoor

Bhumi Pednekar is the leading lady of The Lady Killer, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh and directed by Ajay Bahl. The actress has been caste opposite Arjun Kapoor in the film.

The suspense drama takes audiences through the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as they embark on whirlwind romance. Laced with thrilling twists and nerve racking suspense, ‘The Lady Killer’, promises to be a delicious blend of unpredictability and entertainment.

Thrilled to embark on the journey says Bhumi Pednekar, ‘I’m always excited when something new and challenging comes my way and ‘The Lady Killer’ gripped me from the very start. As an artist, this role pushes me out of my comfort zone and gives me a lot to bite into. I can’t wait to start work on the film with Arjun, my director Ajay Bahl and my stellar producers Bhushan sir and Shaailesh sir.’