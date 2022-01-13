Review: Carbon

After a stellar show as baddie in Anbarivu, actor Vidharth, is back to play the lead in Carbon. A thriller which is quite unique in Tamil cinema, it is directed by Srinuvasan of Vijay Antony’s Annadurai fame. After a stellar show as baddie in Anbarivu, actor Vidharth, is back to play the lead in Carbon. A thriller which is quite unique in Tamil cinema, it is directed by Srinuvasan of Vijay Antony’s Annadurai fame. Danya Balakrishnan plays the female lead, while Marimuthu, Moonaru Ramesh, Pichaikaaran Murthy, Ramson Vinoth Sagar, Doubt Senthil, Baby Janu Prakash are also in the cast. Produced by Benchmark Films, it has music by Sam CS and camera by Vivek Anandam Santhosh. Praveen KL is the editor.

The story revolves around an ambitious man (played by Vidharth), who desires to become a police, and is making headway hands down until an uncalled-for event strikes. Does he manage to overcome the hurdles, tackle the situation, and accomplish his dreams forms the crux of this story.

The protagonist has a dream while he is asleep, where his father meets a car accident. While he wakes up only to realise that it’s a mere dream, situations become bizarre, when it turns out to be true, the very next day. He gets perplexed to see the exact scenario in his dream including the car, place and every minute detail is the same in reality as well.

While he is running short of money that is required to save his father from the critical condition and is unaware of the person behind the accident, what unfolds next is narrated with a series of thrills, twists, and turns.

Vidharth is tailor-made for the role. He emotes well. His knack of picking unique scripts is appreciable. Danya has a big role to play. Marimuthu fits the bill well. The rest of the cast contribute well. Music by Sam CS is appealing.