Stalin ‘deeply disappointed’ over extension of fishermen’s remand

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today expressed deep disappointment over the remand of Tamilnadu fishermen getting extended in Sri Lanka.

In a social media post, he said, ‘Deeply disappointed to note that the remand of our fishermen has been extended. Urge Hon’ble Dr S. Jaishankar to prevail upon Sri Lanka to secure their immediate release.’

This comes days after Stalin urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to prevail upon the Sri Lankan government to release 56 fishermen from the State who were languishing in Sri Lankan prisons since 19 and 20 December.

Epressing his gratitude to the Union Minister, Stalin said that the Central government had secured the release of 12 fishermen from Tamilnadu.

‘There are 56 more fishermen from state languishing in Sri Lankan prisons since December 19 and 20, 2021’, stated Stalin requesting the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite their release and work through the diplomatic channel for their safe passage to India so that they can reunite with their families during the Pongal festival. Further, 75 fishing boats belonging to the fishermen from the State were still in Sri Lanka’s custody that needed to be urgently retrieved considering that they were essential for their livelihood, he said.