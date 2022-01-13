TN Governor, Stalin extend Pongal greetings to people

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and other leaders of the State today extended their greetings to the people of the State on the eve of Pongal.

In his message, the Governor said, ‘On the joyous occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranthi, I extend my best wishes and warmest greetings to our brothers and sisters of Tamilnadu.

The Pongal festival is the celebration of harvest and thanks giving to the Sun God for providing us life, energy and vitality. On this day, we offer our prayers to Gods for their blessings at the beginning of the ‘Thai’ month.

This festival is celebrated, on this day, in all parts of the Country from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir and Kutch to Kamrup with regional

variations though all rooted in the shared cultural spirituality of Bharat – reflecting the inherent one-ness underlying the rich diversity of our people.’

Stalin said in his message that the people have elected him to serve them and he is happy to be with them. He said ‘we should all take pride in our tradition and culture and keep the banner of the Tamil way of life flying high for all times to come’.

Earlier, Stalin urged the DMK functionaries to desist from greeting him in person on Pongal, and said the pandemic situation called for extreme restraint and strict compliance with government’s Covid-19 safety precautions.

AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK founder S Ramadoss, TMC chief G K Vasan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, AMMK supremo TTV Dhinakaran and Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani and others have greeted people on the eve of Pongal.