Fresh complaint against Rajenthra Bhalaji

Chennai: Former AIADMK spokesperson V Pugazhendhi has lodged a complaint with the IG West Zone, against former Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji accusing him of having violated the code of conduct during an election campaign in Coimbatore district in January, 2021.

In his complaint Pugazhendhi said Bhalaji addressed a public meeting conducted by the AIADMK in the presence of former Minister S P Velumani at Thondamuthur on 3 January, 2021 wherein he passed derogatory remarks against the then Opposition leader M K Stalin and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Bhalaji, who was granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court, was released from the Central Prison in Tiruchirapalli on Thursday.

Bhalaji walked out of the prison after a week-long judicial custody after the bail order reached the prison authorities. Scores of party workers received him at the prison complex.

Later, Bhalaji left for his home town of Virudhunagar in a car. Bhalaji, who was wanted by the Virudhunagar District Crime Branch Police in connection with two cases registered against him for cheating people to the tune of Rs three crore by promising jobs in State-owned Aavin department, was arrested by a special police team at Hassan in Karnataka on 5 January.