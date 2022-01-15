PM, Governor, TN CM pay tributes to Thiruvalluvar

Chennai: On Thiruvalluvar Day today, leaders from across the country paid rich tributes to the great Tamil poet who gifted the timeless Thirukkural to the world more than 2000 years ago.

Quoting a Thirukkural couplet, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, ‘On #ThiruvalluvarDay, I pay my respectful tributes to the great philosopher, distinguished saint and revered Tamil poet, Thiruvalluvar. I call upon everyone to read his iconic and timeless scripture, #Thirukkural which is a guide to living a virtuous life.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid rich tributes to Saint Poet Thiruvalluvar and said his ideals are insightful and practical.

In his twitter handle, Modi also shared a video he took last year of the Thiruvalluvar Statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari.

‘On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay tributes to the great Thiruvalluvar. His ideals are insightful and practical…they stand out for their diverse nature and intellectual depth. Sharing a video I took last year of the Thiruvalluvar Statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari’, Modi said.

Tamilnadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dr L Murugan and leaders of various political parties today paid rich tributes to Saint Poet Thiruvalluvar.

On the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day, Ravi garlanded the statue of Saint Poet on the Marina Beach Front and paid floral tributes to a portrait of Thiruvalluvar.

Ravi’s wife Laxmi Ravi, Murugan, Tamilnadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasau and other officials participated in the event.

Stalin garlanded the statue of Thiruvalluvar at Valluvar Kottam and paid floral tributes to his portrait to mark the occasion. He was accompanied by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Ministers, MPs and MLAs.

Later, he presented various awards to students who bagged top honours in various contests.

Leaders of various political parties also paid rich tributes to Thiruvallvuar to mark the occasion. Governor today said great Thiruvalluvar is a bright Sun in the cultural and spiritual firmament of Bharat.

The greatest scripture bequeathed by him to the humanity, the Thirukural is a fountainhead of Bharat’s eternal universal spirituality, Ravi said, in his Thiruvalluvar Day message, after garlanding his statue and paying floral tributes to the portrait of Saint Poet on the Marina Beach Front and at the Raj Bhavan campus.

‘It is an incredible Sangam of Bhakthi,Vinai, Jnanam and Thuravu. It is an invaluable eternal spiritual and moral guide and a priceless gift to the mankind’, the Governor said, according to a Raj Bhavan communique.

Ravi urged the youth to read, understand and assimilate the condensed wisdom in every Kural with patience ,national pride and inherent humility.

‘This will be a befitting tribute to the great Sage, our rich cultural spiritual tradition and strengthen the pace of a rising new Bharat!’, he added.

He said the Day is being celebrated as a part of the Pongal celebrations in the State. The Governor also conveyed his warmest greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen specially my brothers and sisters of Tamilnadu.