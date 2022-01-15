Review: Enna Solla Pogirai

Cook with Comali Ashwin’s maiden venture as hero is more of romance, a triangular love story that we saw many times on screen. But the treatment is quite different here.

Produced by Trident Arts R Ravindran and is directed by Hariharan, it stars Avantika Mishra and Teju Ashwini as the female lead roles, which Pugazh performs an important character. Music is by Vivek – Mervin while cinematography is by Richard M Nathan.

Vikram (Ashwin) is a RJ. His father arranges an alliance for him with Anjali (Avantika Mishra), a writer who wants her partner to have been in a relationship before, so that they know the value of love.

In order to make the alliance work, Vikram convinces Preethi (Teju Ashwini), a theatre actress to act as his ex-girlfriend. The drama that follows and what happens to Vikram’s love forms the rest of the plot.

Ashwin is good. He emotes well and suits the role of a lover boy well. Both Avantika and Teju fits the bill well. Both appear all through the film. Pughazh’s comedy fails to tickle your funny bone.

The movie is engaging but foe a lengthy second-half. Had it been trimmed little, it could have been more entertaining.