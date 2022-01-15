Review: Kombu Vecha Singamda

Sasikumar starrer Kombu Vecha Singamda by Prabhakaran, who delivered hits like Sundarapandian, Idhu Kadhirvelan Kadhal and Sathriyan, talks about friendship, revenge, anger and agony. Sasikumar starrer Kombu Vecha Singamda by Prabhakaran, who delivered hits like Sundarapandian, Idhu Kadhirvelan Kadhal and Sathriyan, talks about friendship, revenge, anger and agony.

The movie is about a group of six good-natured friends who have grown up together. They set themselves upon the noble task of stamping out caste from their village. How the friends find out they are being manipulated and stop a series of revenge killings from occurring is what the film is all about.

Sasikumar, who is known for his rural tales, relishes this role and excels in the film. Madonna Sebastian, who has until now predominantly done only roles that showcase her modern side, transforms herself beautifully into this rural girl. Her performance adds strength to the film. Sori’s comedy is funny at places. Ekambaram’s camera is bright and beautiful.His visuals are a feast to the eyes.

Music is by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. A couple of sobfa are hummable. All said, Prabhakaran’s writing holds the key. A template Sasikumar film that speaks about caste issues in a village.