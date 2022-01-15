Review: Naai Sekar

Sathish’s debut as a hero Naai Sekar is all with no logic. The film makes it very clear in the title card as it says find no logic for this is a fantasy comedy. Sathish’s debut as a hero Naai Sekar is all with no logic. The film makes it very clear in the title card as it says find no logic for this is a fantasy comedy.

Naai Sekar is the story of a man who gets his soul swapped with a dog and it is directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Kishore Rajkumar. The film, starring Cook With Comali-fame Pavithra Lakshmi as the female lead, is being bankrolled by AGS Productions.



The film also has George Mariyan (of Kaithi fame), music composer Ganesh (of the Shankar-Ganesh duo), Ilavarasu, Livingston, Gnanasambanthan and Sriman. Interestingly, Mirchi Shiva lends his voice for the dog.It has music composed by Ajesh. Anirudh has scored for a single track, which has lyrics by Sivakarthikeyan.