Review: Thael

An action thriller written and directed by Hari Kumar, it features Prabhudeva in the lead. Inspired by a South Korean film, the movie promises plenty of action. An action thriller written and directed by Hari Kumar, it features Prabhudeva in the lead. Inspired by a South Korean film, the movie promises plenty of action.

Produced by Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, it has music by Sathya. Samyuktha Hegde and Eswari Rao play pivotal roles in Thael.

A woman walks into the life of a debt collector, who works for a loan shark, claiming to be his mother. He tries to turn over a new leaf moved by her affection, but can he do so after having ruined the lives of so many people?



Prabhudeva does a superb show. Action comes naturally for him. Samyukta Hegde looks tailor-made for the character. Eswari Rao has more to do and does well. Yogi Babu has tried to evoke humour.

Vignesh Vasu’s cinematography and C Sathya’s music add strength ro the movie. Praveen’s editing is crisp.

On the whole, Thael is an engaging fare.