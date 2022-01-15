Tamilnadu posts 23,989 Covid cases, 8,978 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 23,989 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 29,15,948.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 8,978 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 6,34,793.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 2,854 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 697 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 1478 positive cases.

11 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 36,967.

On the positive side, 10,988 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 27,47,974.