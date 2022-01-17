Tamilnadu posts 23,443 Covid cases, 8,591 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 23,443 new Covid-19 cases, and the total number of infections has touched 29,63,366.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 8,591 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 6,52,395.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 2236 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 766 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 1018 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 257 and 2042 new cases, respectively. 20 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 37,009.

On the positive side, 13,551 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 27,74,009.