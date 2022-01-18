Big Bazaaar announces ‘Lowest Prices Days’

Chennai: Big Bazaar has announced ‘Lowest Prices Days’ from 19 to 26 January.

A company statement said this sale will deliver to every Indian home the lowest prices on food, household items, electronics, fashion apparels, footwear, toys and many other categories for maximum savings.

‘This year customers can avail all the offers not just in stores but also get it delivered home via the Big Bazaar app, shop.bigbazaar.comwebsite and avail free home delivery in two hours. Along with lowest prices, customers will get fashion vouchers worth Rs 2500 on shopping anything worth Rs 2500. SBI credit card customers can enjoy an extra 7.5 per cent discount on minimum shopping of Rs 3500 in-store,’ it added.