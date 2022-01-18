Cinthol launches new campaign

Chennai: Actress Suchitra has recently partnered with skin care soap brand Cinthol Original for a TV commercial campaign.

She along with ‘Baakiyalakshmi’ co-star Divya Ganesh are featured in a TVC together for Cinthol Original’s special Pongal soap.

In the TVC, the actors are seen sharing candid moments while preparing for the festivities, said a press release, adding: It encapsulates the essence of Pongal and highlights how Cinthol has become a part of the Pongal ritual with families using it since generations.