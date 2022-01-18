ED raids house of Punjab CM’s kin

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted raids at close to a dozen places in Punjab, including at residence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, in connection with an illegal sand mining case.

Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey’s home and 10 other places in Punjab were searched early this morning.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a case of money laundering and is investigating several people with political links, reports said.

Punjab Police had registered a case in 2018 regarding illegal sand mining and Section 420 was later added to the FIR. On this basis, the ED had taken over the case.

The ED suspects that black money was invested in getting contract of the sand mine, it is said.

In the past, the Opposition parties in Punjab have accused the State government of aiding people involved in illegal sand mining.