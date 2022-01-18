Fresh Covid cases drop marginally in Tamilnadu

Chennai: Fresh Coronavirus infections dropped marginally in Tamilnadu on Monday as 23,443 persons tested positive for Covid-19. The State’s active caseload surpassed 1.5 lakh.

Chennai cases also saw a decline compared to the previous day and logged 8,591 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday. Chengalpattu recorded 2,236 cases and Coimbatore 2,042. As many as 1,018 cases were recorded in Tiruvallur.

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally so far to 29,63,366. Another 20 persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 37,009. Chennai accounted for the most number of fatalities at nine. The number of active cases rose to 1,52,348. Of this, Chennai accounted for 60,126 active cases.

Meanwhile, the union territory of Puducherry added 907 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload up to 1,38,617. The test positivity rate increased to 57.44 per cent.