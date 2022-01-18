Gold worth Rs 38 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Chennai: Based on intelligence, three male passengers, who arrived from Colombo were intercepted by Air Customs Officers in Chennai.

‘On examination of their person, four bundles containing gold in paste form concealed in the rectum totally weighing 951 grams were recovered, which resulted in recovery of three gold ingots of 24K purity weighing 852 grams worth Rs 37.88 lakh (International Market Value) was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. One passenger arrested,’ said a press release issued by the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, adding: ‘Further investigations under progress.’