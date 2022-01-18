Karunaas ready with Aadhar

Actor Karunas who had played the lead in films like Dindigul Sarathy and Ambasamudram Ambani is donning the hero’s hat in a film titled Aadhaar.

Directed by PS Ramnath who had previously made Karunas’ Ambasamudram Ambani as well as the Jiiva-starrer Thirunaal is directing this new film.

Aadhaar, which stars Riythvika as the female lead, is almost complete. The film’s cast list also includes Arunpandian, Dileep, Iniya among others. Bankrolled by Vennila Creations, the film will have music by Srikanth Deva.