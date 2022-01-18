Stalin urges Centre to up NDRF assistance

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene to facilitate early sanction of Rs 6,230.45 crore flood relief to the State by the Centre.

In a letter to Shah, a copy of which was released to the media, he said, ‘The State government has disbursed compensation from its funds to the victims of the flood and farmers whose crops were affected in the floods. It will be of immense help to the people of Tamilnadu if NDRF assistance for the flood damages is released urgently.’

‘While the resource commitment required for this is daunting and is causing severe stress on the state finances, lockdown conditions associated with Covid management also adds to distress among the people who have only recently suffered in the aftermath of floods,’ he added.

The third wave of Covid-19 ‘has already arrived’ and the state government is fully geared up to fight the pandemic, Stalin said.

The letter was handed over to the Home Minister by DMK MP T R Baalu in Delhi, an official release here said.